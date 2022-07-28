Anson Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.00. 19,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

