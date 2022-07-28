Anson Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VAW traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.40. 3,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,626. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

