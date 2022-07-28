Anson Capital Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.24% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 415.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 342,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,748. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

