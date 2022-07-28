Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 495.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

