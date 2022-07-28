ApeSwap Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033989 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading
