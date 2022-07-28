Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Shares of AMAT opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

