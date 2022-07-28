Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $103.46 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 78,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

