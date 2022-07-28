Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

