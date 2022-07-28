Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Patrick Industries worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

