Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $588.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

