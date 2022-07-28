Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 999.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

