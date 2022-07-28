Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.