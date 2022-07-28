Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 698,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 534,792 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,756,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

