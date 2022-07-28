Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 83.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $147.80 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

