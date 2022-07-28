Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,935 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in TTEC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

TTEC Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.