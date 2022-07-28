Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,091 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.4 %

VVV stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

