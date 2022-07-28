Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

