Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of West Bancorporation worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

West Bancorporation stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $423.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

