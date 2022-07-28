Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,206 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

