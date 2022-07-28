Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

