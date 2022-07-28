Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $79.35. 296,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 318,258 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

