Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $9.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

