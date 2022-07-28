Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

