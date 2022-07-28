Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last 90 days. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

