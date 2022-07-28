Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-$5.20 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 107,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 338,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

