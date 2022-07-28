Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stake Raised by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.18% of Arqit Quantum worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $41.52.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

