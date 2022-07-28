Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 165,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 882,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Featured Articles

