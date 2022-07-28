Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $469.56 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $14.06 or 0.00061518 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $469.56 million and $44.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

