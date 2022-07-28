Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 80163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.