ASD (ASD) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $53.42 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,808.57 or 0.99924705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00126463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

