ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

ASGN stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,909. ASGN has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

