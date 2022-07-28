Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Ashland Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.89-$1.89 EPS.

Ashland Global Price Performance

ASH traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,266. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ashland Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 126,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after buying an additional 64,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

