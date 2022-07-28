ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML opened at $546.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

