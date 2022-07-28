Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 67,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,576. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

