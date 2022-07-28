Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.35–$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.46 million.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 47,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $61,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

