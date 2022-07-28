ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 2,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000.

