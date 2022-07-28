Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.9 %

AAME opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.27. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

