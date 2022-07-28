ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

ATN International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,949. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $700.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.20.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Separately, StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATN International stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

