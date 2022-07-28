Attila 1-Day Volume Tops $7,781.00 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $7,781.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.38 or 1.00013290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.