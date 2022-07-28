Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,959,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,246,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $337.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.49.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

