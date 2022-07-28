Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $275,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,467,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $237.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,926. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

