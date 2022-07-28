Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $645,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,217. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,261 shares of company stock worth $2,601,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

