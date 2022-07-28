Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Makes New $482,000 Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,341. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.