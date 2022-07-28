Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,700 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 3.1% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

KRNT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,499. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

