Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 9,600 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 2.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 546,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 204.52 and a beta of 0.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

