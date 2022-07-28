Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 20,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,346,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

