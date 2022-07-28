Aurox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $322,122.00 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.92 or 0.00086203 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $10.40 million and $322,122.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

