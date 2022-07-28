Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $399.48. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

