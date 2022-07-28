Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.19.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $448.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 407.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

