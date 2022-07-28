Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 170 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $284.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.